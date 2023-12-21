Chandigarh: Employment Exchange records only 8% placements in 9 years

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 20

In a startling revelation, the Regional Employment Exchange here has come under scrutiny for its abysmal record of job placements over the past nine years. According to the recent data presented in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, the employment bureau managed to secure placements for a mere 8% of the 22,132 individuals who registered with it between 2015 and 2023.

In reply to a question raised in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli emphasised that the responsibility for filling positions and adhering to reservation guidelines issued by the Central Government from time to time rest with the employers or recruiting organisations. Teli stressed that the Central Government had taken various steps to improve participation of women in the labour force as well as the quality of their employment in the country. A number of protective provisions have been incorporated in the labour laws for ensuring equal opportunity and congenial work environment for women workers, he added.

The statistics paint a stark picture, revealing a consistent pattern of low placements. In 2015, of 4,122 registrations, not a single person was placed. The situation improved marginally in subsequent years, with a peak of 572 placements recorded in 2020. However, the numbers sharply declined in 2021 and 2022, with only six and 119 placements having been made, respectively.

Citing a Supreme Court order, an official from the Employment Exchange said they could not force an employer to hire any person. Additionally, vacancies for government positions are advertised in newspapers, allowing applicants to apply directly.

Established five decades ago, the Regional Employment Exchange in Sector 17 was designed to bridge the gap between employers and potential employees in Chandigarh. It caters to both government and private sectors, spanning job opportunities from peon to managerial levels. The employment exchange’s core functions include sponsoring applicants for notified vacancies, providing vocational guidance and counselling, and collecting information from organised sector establishments through the Employment Market Information Programme.

Despite its crucial role, the employment exchange, which operates with a staff of 29 employees and an annual budget of Rs 2.5 crore, has faced criticism for its apparent ineffectiveness. The data indicates a pressing need for reforms to improve the exchange’s effectiveness in connecting job seekers with suitable opportunities, thereby addressing the long-standing issue of unemployment in the region.

