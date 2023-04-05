Enact Advocates Protection Act in Punjab, Haryana: Bar Council

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has stressed the need for enactment of the Advocates Protection Act for the welfare of advocates.

Suvir Sidhu, chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana, raised the demand for the enactment of the Act in Punjab and Haryana, at a press conference held at the office of the Bar Council today.

Sidhu said the State Bar Council had prepared two drafts of the Punjab Advocates (Protection) Bill 2023 and the Haryana Advocates (Protection) Bill 2023. He said the council would send the draft legislations to respective state governments and demand their enactment at the earliest.

The draft proposes maximum five-year jail in case of committing or abetting act of violence against an advocate.

Ashok Singla, vice-chairman, and Lekhraj Sharma, chairman, Enrolment Committee of Bar Council, said if adequate steps were not taken, all advocates from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh would be compelled to initiate peaceful protest (without abstaining/suspending any judicial work) by participating in a state-wide agitation in this regard.

Sidhu said they hope that the state governments of Punjab and Haryana would duly consider their genuine request for the enactment of the Advocates Protection Act, 2023, at the earliest.

He said the Bar Council was the apex regulatory and representative body of around 1.30 lakh lawyers from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Under Section 6 of the Advocates Act 1961, the council has been assigned to protect and safeguard the rights, privileges and interests of all advocates on its roll.

He said there were several cases when the advocates were being attacked while doing their duties. There had often been serious recommendations from quarters concerned to create an instrument that would ensure respect, protection and promotion of the ‘freedom of exercise of the profession of lawyer’. Lawyers were under attack because of their work and they need better legal protection to sustain the viability of justice delivery systems.

He said after the broad daylight stabbing of Jodhpur-based lawyer Advocate Jugraj Chauhan and the resultant uproar, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly had become the first state to pass the Rajasthan Advocates Protection Bill, 2023.