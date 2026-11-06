Enactus PU celebrates Diwali with diya-painting workshop

The Enactus team of Panjab University organised a diya-painting workshop for children with disabilities at Samarth Jiyo, a residential care facility in Sector 15 here, as part of its Diwali celebrations under the theme, “Celebrating Abilities, Spreading Smiles”.

The initiative aimed at promoting inclusivity by providing children with an opportunity to participate in festive activities and express themselves through art. Puneet Madan, coordinator, Social Substance, conducted the workshop and engaged the children in diya painting and other creative activities, encouraging them to explore their artistic abilities.

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Prof Seema Kapoor, faculty advisor, Enactus, and president, CSC WICCI, Chandigarh, highlighted the importance of celebrating festivals through inclusivity, empathy and meaningful community engagement.

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The initiative was led by Palak Saini, president, Enactus, along with other team members. Srishti Thakur, R&D Head, Enactus, said the experience was enriching, adding that the children's enthusiasm and participation made the workshop meaningful.

As part of its Diwali engagements, the team also set up a stall at Tarang, a Diwali fest organised at MCM DAV College for Women, Chandigarh. Managed by Palak Saini, Srishti Thakur and Akshit, the stall showcased the team's initiatives and provided an opportunity to interact with visitors on entrepreneurship, creativity and social impact.

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Puja, general secretary, and Meena, hostel warden, Samarth Jiyo, thanked the Enactus team for their efforts to encourage creativity and participation among the children.