Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Zirakpur, November 7

With high-rise buildings providing safe haven to anti-social elements at this strategically located town on the borders of Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Zirakpur is witnessing a spurt in crime, be it encounters and gang wars or snatchings and thefts.

Keeping tabs on anti-social elements We are actively going after gangsters and suspects in NDPS cases. Patrolling in urban areas increased during the festival season. Late night nakas are put up to keep tabs on anti-social elements. Simranjit Singh, SHO, Zirakpur

Besides, incidents of road rage, hit-and-run and flesh trade are also common in this satellite town of the UT.

Asked about the grim scenario, Zirakpur SHO Simranjit Singh said, “We are actively going after gangsters and suspects in the NDPS cases to maintain law and order. We have increased patrolling in urban areas during the festival season. Late night nakas are being put up to keep a check on anti-social elements.”

Sources say unauthorised hotels in Baltana are proving safe haven for criminals and those involved in flesh trade. Besides, easy availability of accommodation for unverified tenants on the VIP Road is to be blamed for rising incidents of snatchings, thefts etc. The cases of financial and immigration fraud are also being reported in this fast-growing business hub.

A police official said, “Flesh trade, illegal travel agents, crypto thugs and unscrupulous realtors, all take shelter in the town. The police presence is negligible in this fast expanding city. Zirakpur police station is among the two biggest in the state in terms of area and population.” With around 100 police personnel on rolls, nearly 10 FIRs are registered here on a daily basis. The rising migrant population is another challenge, making it a wild goose chase for a handful of police personnel to track down criminals.

Despite claims, no let-up in crime

November 6: Manjeet Singh, alias Guri, held after a brief encounter with police on VIP Road. Two pistols and several rounds seized

Manjeet Singh, alias Guri, held after a brief encounter with police on VIP Road. Two pistols and several rounds seized November 1: Three persons, including main shooter in Bathinda eatery owner’s murder case, held after encounter at a Baltana hotel

Three persons, including main shooter in Bathinda eatery owner’s murder case, held after encounter at a Baltana hotel October 12: Gangster Gagandeep Singh, alias Rajan, accused in Oct 10 murder of scrap dealer’s employee, held after gunfight in Baltana

Gangster Gagandeep Singh, alias Rajan, accused in Oct 10 murder of scrap dealer’s employee, held after gunfight in Baltana August 29: Cops nab a member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, Anil Bishnoi of Sirsa, after firing near Chhat village on Airport Road

Cops nab a member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, Anil Bishnoi of Sirsa, after firing near Chhat village on Airport Road February 3: Nine spa owners booked for immoral trafficking and 12 outlets sealed in special police operation

#Zirakpur