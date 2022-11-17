Encroachers’ goods seized at Phase 7 market

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 16

Encroachers and officials of the enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation continued to play hide and seek with each other in various markets of the city today.

Checking encroachments outside shops and pavements in markets, officials confiscated goods, items and furniture kept by showroom owners at unauthorised spaces in the Phase 7 market. The action comes days after vendors had alleged bias in action by the civic body staff against them.

Goods being confiscated during an anti-encroachment drive in Phase 7, Mohali.

For the past one week, showroom owners and vendors are engaged in a blame game for encroachments in the city markets. “Before the MC staff arrives with a vehicle to confiscate goods, encroachers vanish from the scene only to return after the MC vehicle departs. It happened at the Phase 7 market today too,” said a shopkeeper in the market.

MC officials also inspected the market in Sector 68 and acted tough against encroachers and vendors.

MC inspector Charanjit Singh said, “The drive is continuing for the past fortnight. All encroachers, be it showroom owners or illegal vendors, are warned, fined and will be prosecuted.”

In the coming days, a Duty Magistrate will accompany the police force in the markets.

The owners of over dozen booths at the mini market in Phase X have repeatedly complained to GMADA about shopkeepers keeping goods in the pathway and blocking the access to other shops but the authority has not taken any action against the illegal practice.