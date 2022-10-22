Encroachments galore in Mohali markets, residents irked

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 21

Residents are at the receiving end as shopkeepers, hoteliers and eatery owners have resorted to encroachments in public area to cash in on the Diwali rush.

In Phase 3B2 and Phase 7, shopkeepers have encroached on parking lots by setting up stalls covering area more than the specified limit. The problem is prominent in areas where hoteliers and eatery owners have set up temporary sheds in the back lanes. Residents living nearby the shops said commercial vehicles blocked the lanes for hours while loading or unloading goods.

“Most hoteliers and eatery owners have put up tin sheds and kept generator sets at the back of the market. They encroach on the road by parking their vehicles for hours. It is a great nuisance for the local residents,” said Daler Singh, a resident of Phase 3B2.

MC officials turning blind eye baffling It is baffling to see that MC officials have become mute spectators. Under what pressure are they not taking any action against the offenders? —Balkar Singh, Ex-serviceman living in Phase 7

Many residents complained that officials of GMADA and the municipal corporation had turned a blind eye to the menace. “It is baffling to see that MC officials have become mute spectators. Under what pressure are they not taking any action against the offenders?” asked Balkar Singh, an ex-serviceman living in Phase 7.

Mohali Deputy Mayor Kuljit Bedi said, “I am also surprised why MC officials are dithering from taking any action. They have been clearly told to act tough against encroachers. It seems they are not taking action on somebody’s instructions.”

Some councillors and AAP workers are trading charges of being hand in glove with the encroachers.

The administrative officials expressed their helplessness in removing these encroachments. “It is difficult to act tough against encroachers without police protection. We all know the police are already manning busy areas. The administration is trying its best to maintain law and order,” said an official.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers said after Covid-19, this is for the first time that they were doing a brisk business.

Kharar residents face Parking blues

Kharar residents said it had become very difficult for customers to move in Gandhi Bazaar as the entire road was full of encroachments. Residents said the administration and the MC officials can make temporary arrangements for parking at the Khalsa School ground, near the Sainik Rest House, and near the old mill on the Landran road.

#Diwali #Mohali