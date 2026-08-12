Encroachments outside 300 houses razed in Amravati Enclave

The District Town Planner (DTP), Panchkula, recently carried out a major anti-encroachment drive, removing illegal fencing, grills, ramps and benches built outside nearly 300 houses in Amravati Enclave.

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The action was led by DTP Babita Gupta, in the presence of Duty Magistrate Ashok Kumar, Assistant Town Planners Dimpy Rathi and other officials, backed by heavy police deployment. The drive was completed successfully despite strong opposition from homeowners and local residents.

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The DTP said action against encroachments outside the remaining houses in the colony would be taken up soon by her office. She said construction in colonies licensed and approved by the government or department must comply with the Haryana Building Code-2017, and that any homeowner found violating the code would face strict legal action as per rules.