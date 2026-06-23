Encroachments removed from Majri Chowk area in Panchkula

An anti-encroachment drive in progress in the Majri Chowk area of Panchkula on Monday. Tribune photo
Advertisement
The Panchkula police, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation and the Haryana Urban Development Authority, launched a joint operation to remove illegal encroachments from the Majri Chowk area.
Advertisement
The drive was carried out in the presence of senior MC and police officials. A large number of police personnel were deployed during the operation. Illegally constructed shanties and tarpaulin-covered shops were demolished using bulldozers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement