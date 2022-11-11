Encroachments removed from Majri Chowk, several rehris seized

Panchkula, November 10
An anti-encroachment team of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) removed illegal encroachments in and around Majri Chowk here today. It razed over 30 shanties and seized several rehris.
Accompanied by heavy police force, the HSVP anti-encroachment team, led by Estate Officer Gagandeep, carried out a special drive to remove illegal encroachments. The drive, which began at 10 am, continued till 4 pm.
The drive was carried out as encroachers had illegally occupied the government land near the National Highway 73. It was causing problems to pedestrians and creating hindrance to Roadways buses crossing through the chowk.
A HSVP spokesman said the team removed around 30 shanties and seized over 12 rehris of vendors in the area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts serving life sentence in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case
These include Nalini Sriharan and RP Ravichandran
2 teenage Haryana boys among 3 suspects arrested in Dera follower murder case
The family is yet to cremate the body
In crackdown on illegal mining mafia in Punjab, police arrest contractor Rakesh Chaudhary from Ropar
Rakesh was apprehended from near Maharaja Ranjit Singh Bagh ...
Ferozepur jail deputy superintendent arrested for 'providing drugs, phones to inmates'
A tip-off leads to the arrest of Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal
Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees before Delhi municipal polls
He claimed that the BJP would not win more than 20 seats in ...