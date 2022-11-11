Encroachments removed from Majri Chowk, several rehris seized

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 10

An anti-encroachment team of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) removed illegal encroachments in and around Majri Chowk here today. It razed over 30 shanties and seized several rehris.

Accompanied by heavy police force, the HSVP anti-encroachment team, led by Estate Officer Gagandeep, carried out a special drive to remove illegal encroachments. The drive, which began at 10 am, continued till 4 pm.

The drive was carried out as encroachers had illegally occupied the government land near the National Highway 73. It was causing problems to pedestrians and creating hindrance to Roadways buses crossing through the chowk.

A HSVP spokesman said the team removed around 30 shanties and seized over 12 rehris of vendors in the area.