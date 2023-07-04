Encroachments removed in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: An anti-encroachment team of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation on Monday removed encroachments from Sector 7, Sector 10 and the Industrial Area, Phase 2. The team confiscated goods and issued challan to the violators during the operation. At Sector 7, the MC team slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 each on two coconut vendors and seized drupes. At the Industrial Area, they challaned a paan seller and at the Sector 10 market, a street vendor and a paan stall were issued challans of Rs 1,000 each. MC Commissioner Sachin Gupta said the corporation would continue to take strict action against encroachers. TNS

Firm’s licence cancelled

Mohali: The Mohali Administration on Monday cancelled the licence of M/s Maven Education Services under Section 8 (1) of the Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act-2012. The Additional District Magistrate said Phase 3-B-2 firm proprietor, Vikas Gupta, a resident of Sector 36-A, Chandigarh, was issued a license for the activities of consultancy and coaching of IELTS/IELTS. This licence was valid till September 16 but after surrender of the licence by the firm, it has been revoked/cancelled with immediate effect. According to the Act, the owner of the firm will be responsible in all respects for any kind of complaint and will also be responsible for compensating the same. TNS

Electricians get safety kits

Panchkula: The Panchkula Municipal Corporation has provided safety kits to its electricians and helpers. Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, along with councillors and MC officials, distributed these kits among 38 electricians and helpers. The kit for electricians includes combination pliers, a tester, a screwdriver, a pair of gloves, a pair of shoes, a raincoat, a safety belt and a helmet, while the one for helper has a pair of shoes, a raincoat and a helmet. TNS

Army recruitment drive from Aug 21

Patiala: The Indian Army will hold a drive to recruit youngsters as Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, clerk and others. According to the Army recruitment office here, the rally would be held from August 21 to 31 at the Patiala military station. Army recruitment director Col Ashish Lal said youngsters from Patiala, Sangrur, Mansa, Barnala, Malerkotla and Fatehgarh Sahib would be able to participate in the drive. TNS

Gala time for senior citizens

Chandigarh: A get together of ‘Chapter Moonlight’ of the Chandigarh Senior Citizens Association was held at the Community Centre in Sector 50. The event was attended by 150 elderly people from Sectors 46 to 51. Birthdays of the July-born members were celebrated. Some members regaled the audience by singing melodious songs, while others performed bhangra. TNS

Uppal elected CMA president

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Management Association (CMA) held its elections for the executive committee. Sukhwinder Singh Uppal was elected president, Abhishek Gupta vice-president, Dr Jatinderpal Sehdev general secretary, Sukhwinder Bhatia joint secretary and Dr Navjot Kaur treasurer. Other elected members included Priyanka Sud, KDS Bedi and Jagmohan S Bhogal. TNS

30 units of blood collected at camp

Chandigarh: The Rotary Club began the ‘Rotary Year’ by organising a blood donation camp in association with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Chandigarh Chapter, at Rotary and Blood Bank Society Resource Centre, in Sector 37. Around 30 units of blood were collected. Anil Chadda, club president, said the theme of the ‘Rotary Year’ was ‘create hope in world’. TNS

Enrol for Urdu course for free

Chandigarh: Admissions to a six-month Urdu course have begun at the office of the Assistant Director (Hindi-Punjabi Cell) of the Language Department of Punjab. Any candidate, be it a student, government or semi-government official or a businessman, can apply. The classes will begin on July 10 from 8 am to 9 am. Interested candidates can get themselves enrolled at the Language Department office, Phase VI, Mohali, till July 7.