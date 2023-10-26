To check encroachments in Chandigarh, staff get vehicles, body cameras

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

To deal with the menace of encroachments in the city, Mayor Anup Gupta today flagged off a contingent of enforcement vehicles and introduced body cameras for staff. Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner, and other councillors and officers were present on the occasion.

With the addition of two utility vehicles, one boom recovery van and three dual cabin truck vehicles, the contingent for the removal of encroachments from city markets and roadsides will get a boost. Further, body cameras will help resolve disputes in such cases. Gupta said the enforcement wing had been strengthened to keep the city free of encroachments.