Enforcement Directorate arrests ex-revenue official under PMLA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it has arrested a former naib tehsildar working in the Punjab Government under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to alleged fraud in the sale of village land in the SAS Nagar district.

In an official statement, the ED said, “Varinder Pal Singh Dhoot was taken into custody on Thursday in a case involving revenue officials and others for misallocating shares of over 99 acres of ‘shamlat’ (panchayat) land at Seonk village in SAS Nagar in the name of ineligible villagers and in some instances, even outsiders.”

The ED in the statement alleged that Dhoot and some others “falsely” allotted the shares of the “shamlat” land in the name of six villagers.

“Subsequently, the powers of attorney were obtained by private property dealers from these villagers. On the basis of the powers of attorney, the private property dealers, in connivance with revenue officials, sold the ‘shamlat’ land to non-eligible villagers and some outsiders,” the ED said.

“The sale consideration was shared by the property dealers and revenue officials among themselves, giving a small amount to the villagers as well from whom the powers of attorney were taken,” it added.

The ED said it found “unexplained” credit entries to the tune of over Rs 15 crore, including Rs 8 crore in cash, in the bank accounts of Dhoot and his family members.

“Dhoot received funds in his relatives’ bank accounts from friends and relatives of the final purchaser and/or beneficial owners of the ‘shamlat’ land. Most of the sale consideration for the land was transacted in cash,” it alleged, while adding that that the value of the said ‘shamlat’ land was estimated to be more than Rs 50 crore.

The ED registered a case under provisions of the PMLA on the basis a chargesheet filed against Dhoot and others by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.