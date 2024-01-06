Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 1.11-crore properties of former district revenue officer

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 5

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 1.11 crore belonging to Naresh Kumar Sheokand, the erstwhile District Revenue Officer (DRO) of Panchkula, and other individuals under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the case of embezzlement of NHAI and HSIIDC funds.

The ED said that it initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Haryana Vigilance Bureau and the CBI, New Delhi, under various Sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The investigation revealed that Naresh, in connivance with other private persons, fraudulently transferred NHAI and HSIIDC funds meant for the acquisition of land to ineligible persons, causing wrongful loss to the exchequer to the tune of Rs 37.89 crore.

The investigation also revealed that these funds (proceeds of crime) were further routed to different bank accounts, withdrawn in cash, invested in various businesses, and used for the purchase of various properties. The ED said that accordingly, movable and immovable assets worth Rs 1.11 crore belonging to Naresh Kumar Sheokand and other individuals have been attached as per the provisions of PMLA, 2002 . The ED had attached properties worth Rs 26.43 crore belonging to Naresh and other individuals taking the total to Rs 27.54 crore.

