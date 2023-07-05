Ensure 50% faculty presence during vacations: PGI to HoDs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

The PGIMER authorities have emphasised the importance of faculty presence during vacation period to ensure optimal patient care and uninterrupted services. A circular in this regard requests the Heads of Departments (HoDs) to ensure that a minimum of 50 per cent faculty members are available in the department during both halves of vacations.

Circular issued Leave to faculty during both halves of vacations causing a negative impact on patient care and other essential services, reads a PGI circular.

Instances have been observed where faculty members have taken either both halves of vacations or combined one half of the vacation with conference, leave travel concession (LTC) or earned leave, causing a negative impact on patient care and other essential services. To address this issue, the circular notifies all concerned parties that, going forward, the approval for both halves of vacations will not be granted, considering the critical nature of patient care.

The circular underscores the responsibility of HoDs in recommending the vacation roster. They are required to bear in mind the necessity of maintaining a minimum of 50 per cent faculty presence in the department during both halves of vacations.

However, the circular also acknowledges that there may be exceptional circumstances where full compliance is not possible. In such cases, the HoD concerned must provide valid justifications to support the deviation from the prescribed guidelines. This new directive will have a significant impact on the scheduling and planning of vacations for faculty members.