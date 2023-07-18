‘Ensure chlorine tablets for all vulnerable areas’

Mohali, July 17
Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain has directed officials to ensure availability of chlorine pallets (tablets) to all vulnerable areas to contain waterborne diseases in the district.
She was reviewing the situation of water sampling and distribution of chlorine tablets to affected areas during a meeting with the ADC (RD), the ADC (UD) and health and public health officials.
She directed the district development and panchayat officer to ensure each and every house of vulnerable habitations or affected areas was covered for distribution of chlorine pallets in sufficient quantity.
Besides, health officials were directed to ensure the well-being of people with symptoms of diarrhoea and cholera.
Jain stressed the need for adopting a standard operating procedure to protect residents from the post-flood diseases by setting up a control room in each subdivision.
