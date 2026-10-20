Ensure early completion of projects: Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi

Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Monday reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects and preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja celebrations at a meeting with officials of the Municipal Corporation. He directed all departments concerned to expedite the pace of work and ensure the timely completion of projects for the benefit of residents.

He stressed that completed projects should be inaugurated and made available to the residents at the earliest, ensuring that development initiatives translate into tangible benefits for the public.

Advertisement

The Mayor also reviewed preparations for Chhath Puja to be organised at 14 locations across the city and directed officials concerned to ensure comprehensive arrangements and adequate civic facilities for devotees. He emphasised that all necessary arrangements must be completed well in advance to facilitate the smooth, safe and peaceful observance of the festival.