Envious of their success, man kills brother, wife, 1-yr-old son

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 12

Unable to see his elder brother’s successful career, a 26-year-old youth brutally murdered the software engineer, his wife and threw their one-year-old son into the Bhakhra Canal on the night of October 10.

Lakhvir Singh (26) hacked his brother Satbir Singh to death with a spade and strangled his sister-in-law Amandeep Kaur (33) with a “dupatta” at their newly built house at Halalpur village in Global City Colony, Kharar. After killing the couple, Lakhvir, along with his accomplice, took his nephew Anhad Singh and put both bodies in a car. They drove to the Ropar side and threw the child as well as the bodies into the canal.

Amandeep’s body was reportedly recovered from the Bhakra Canal in Kajauli village near Morinda and was shifted to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Kharar. The search for Satbir’s body and that of his son is on, the police said.

When Satvir did not come to the office on October 11, his colleagues tried to contact him but their calls went unanswered. They called up his wife too, but in vain. They contacted Satvir’s sister, who asked Amandeep’s family to visit the house. When Amandeep’s brother Ranjit Singh reached the house, he found it locked, after which they broke the door and saw blood splattered on the floor.

They informed Satvir’s sister of the incident and told her that Lakhvir was also missing. It later emerged that after disposing of the bodies, Lakhvir had reached his hometown, Dhanula, in Sangrur.

The police unravelled the mystery after grilling Lakhvir for hours. The policemen investigating the case said it was hard to believe that such a crime had taken place but the sequence of events had led to the conclusion.

Kharar DSP Karan Sandhu said, “Lakhvir was jealous of his elder brother’s success and had some family dispute also. He used to live with his elder brother in their newly constructed home and did odd jobs. He had no fixed income. As of now, the motive of the murder is Lakhvir’s jealousy of his brother’s success and their family dispute. He killed his sister-in-law first and hacked his brother to death when he came back home late at night.”

On a statement of Ranjit Singh, a case under Section 302, 34, 201 of the IPC has been registered at the Kharar police station.

The police have arrested the main accused while his accomplice is absconding. Satbir was employed with a private firm in Mohali. The couple was to celebrate Anhad’s birthday next month.

Family dispute

Family dispute

