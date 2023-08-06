Environment committee for strict enforcement of plastic ban in mandis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

Embracing a citizen-centric approach, a meeting of the UT Standing Committee on Environment was held at Paryavaran Bhawan to discuss and address the urgent environmental issues faced by the city.

The meeting, presided over by Chairman Satnam Singh Sandhu, who is also the founder of Chandigarh Welfare Trust,

deliberated on several urgent environmental issues and made recommendations to address these effectively. Strategies for eco-friendly Chandigarh and better adherence to environmentally friendly practices by government bodies, policymakers, and the general public were discussed.

Extensive discussions were held during the meeting on both short-term and long-term strategies to safeguard the environment, as well as preserve the city’s diverse flora and fauna. The strategies that were discussed during the meeting included registration for vendors and taking undertaking from them to comply with single-use plastic ban, improving the cleanliness and sanitation in areas which are not under Municipal Corporation and increasing the green cover of the city.

It was also discussed that public awareness drives and campaigns be conducted for single-use plastic, with a focus on alternative materials and enforcement.

Sandhu highlighted the primary challenges including the concerns about the rampant use of single-use plastic in the local mandis, which, he said, should be stopped. The committee observed that despite the ban on single-use plastic, they are being used in vegetable markets rampantly which is a cause of concern. They proposed that the market committee should start registering the vendors in the mandis. They should be asked to submit an undertaking that they will comply with the single-use plastic ban and if found violating the ban, their registration will be cancelled.

For this, he said the concerted efforts of the Municipal Corporation, the Environment Committee and the Market Board could address this issue effectively.

