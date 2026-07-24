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Home / Chandigarh / EPFO official sent to judicial custody in Rs 2.5-lakh bribery case

EPFO official sent to judicial custody in Rs 2.5-lakh bribery case

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:26 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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The CBI court here on Thursday sent an official of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to 14 days’ judicial custody in a bribery case.

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The suspect, Shubham Tyagi, an enforcement officer posted at the organisation’s district office in Patiala, was arrested on Wednesday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from Harshit Jindal, an EPF consultant and the complainant.

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A client of the complainant was facing an inquiry under Section 7A of the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 before the EPFO authorities. Although the complainant had submitted all required documents to the EPFO, the accused threatened to submit an adverse report recommending heavy assessment/penalty against the complainant’s client.

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Subsequently, the accused spoke to the complainant over phone and told him to meet at the EPFO Regional Office in Chandigarh. During the meeting on July 21, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 4,00,000 for the closure of the inquiry against his client with minimal assessment/penalty.

The CBI had registered the case on July 22 after the complainant approached it. The agency laid a trap and caught the accused while taking a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh from the complainant.

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