DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Essay writing, sapling plantation mark Mookerjee’s birth anniversary

Essay writing, sapling plantation mark Mookerjee’s birth anniversary

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:09 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

MY Bharat Chandigarh, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, commemorated the birth anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee today by organising a series of activities to inspire youth through his vision, ideals and invaluable contributions to nation building.

Advertisement

The programme was organised under the guidance and supervision of Vinay Kumar, district youth officer, MY Bharat Chandigarh. As part of the programme, an essay writing competition was organised, in which 45 participants took part. They presented essays highlighting Dr Mookerjee’s life, vision of nationalism, education, national integration, and his ideas for India’s development.

Advertisement

The programme was also addressed by Kartvyanisht Foundation founder Sanjeev Rana, who spoke about the life, philosophy and invaluable contributions of Dr Mookerjee towards nation-building.

Advertisement

A sapling plantation drive was also organised to promote the message of environmental conservation.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts