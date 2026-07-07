Essay writing, sapling plantation mark Mookerjee’s birth anniversary

MY Bharat Chandigarh, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, commemorated the birth anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee today by organising a series of activities to inspire youth through his vision, ideals and invaluable contributions to nation building.

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The programme was organised under the guidance and supervision of Vinay Kumar, district youth officer, MY Bharat Chandigarh. As part of the programme, an essay writing competition was organised, in which 45 participants took part. They presented essays highlighting Dr Mookerjee’s life, vision of nationalism, education, national integration, and his ideas for India’s development.

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The programme was also addressed by Kartvyanisht Foundation founder Sanjeev Rana, who spoke about the life, philosophy and invaluable contributions of Dr Mookerjee towards nation-building.

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A sapling plantation drive was also organised to promote the message of environmental conservation.