Estate Office earns Rs 22-crore revenue

Chandigarh, September 29
The UT Estate Office today earned a record revenue of Rs 22 crore from the auction of three residential sites on a freehold basis.
Against the reserve price of Rs 17.76 crore for three plots, the Estate Office fetched Rs 22.02 crore. The three residential sites are located in Sector 19-B, 37-A and 21-C. The area ranges from 343.9 sq yard to 557.331 sq yard.
The Estate Office put up 12 residential units for auction. However, six of them were withdrawn, which would be put up for sale in the auction. Out of the six sites, the Estate Office was able to sell three sites.
