Estate Office official gets bail in graft case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

A local court has allowed bail to head draftsman of building branch of the Estate Office in a bribery case.

The accused, Bipin Bagga, was arrested by the vigilance department after he was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe on behalf of a junior engineer, Vishnu Kumar.

The vigilance department had laid a trap on April 27 this year and caught Bagga and Kumar for accepting Rs 15,000 bribe for clearing a building violation.

As per the complaint, the duo had demanded Rs 15,000 from the complainant for the inspection and subsequent clearance of a building violation.

The accused were booked under Sections 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The counsel for the accused argued that Bagga was falsely implicated in the case. After hearing of the arguments, the court allowed bail to the accused.

