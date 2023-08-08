Chandigarh Estate Office recovers Rs 7.39 lakh dues at camp

Chandigarh, August 7
A two-day camp was organised for the collection of dues of rent from residents of in Sector 32 colony by the Estate Office. A sum of Rs 7,39,200 was collected for which the receipts were issued during the camp. The Estate Office had so far held camps in five colonies in the recent months in which more than 200 allottees deposited around Rs 25 lakh of pending dues. More than 650 demand notices have been issued in the rehabilitation colonies. The next camp will be held in Sector 37 colony on August 19-20.
