Estate Office recovers Rs 82 lakh dues in 2 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 17

The Estate Office today organised camps at booth markets (under the Rehabilitation Scheme) in Sectors 9, 11, 37, 38, 40, 41, 42 and 43 here for the recovery of dues of ground rent, instalments and GST thereupon.

Around 425 lessees/allottees attended the camps. The Estate Office recovered approx Rs 82 lakh dues during the two-day camp. Some of the allottees/lessees obtained details of their dues, which have been intimated to them on the spot. The allottees/lessees stated that they would either deposit the dues online or at the receipt counter of the Estate Office in the coming week/days to avoid any action.

The Estate Office organised the camp to provide service at the doorstep. The purpose of these camps was to spread awareness among lessees about outstanding dues.