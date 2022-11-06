Estate Office seals Industrial Area building for misuse

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

Acting tough on building misuse, the Estate Office today sealed a building in the Industrial Area. A team of the office also sealed a booth at Sector 43 over non-payment of dues.

An official of the department said the building in the Industrial Area was sealed for the violation of the building bylaws. The building was being used as a warehouse to store oxygen cylinders and it also housed a photostat shop.

According to the department, all owners had been given time to stop the misuse of their buildings and instructions issued by the SDM to take appropriate action against defaulters.