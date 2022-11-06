Estate Office seals Industrial Area building for misuse

Chandigarh, November 5
Acting tough on building misuse, the Estate Office today sealed a building in the Industrial Area. A team of the office also sealed a booth at Sector 43 over non-payment of dues.
An official of the department said the building in the Industrial Area was sealed for the violation of the building bylaws. The building was being used as a warehouse to store oxygen cylinders and it also housed a photostat shop.
According to the department, all owners had been given time to stop the misuse of their buildings and instructions issued by the SDM to take appropriate action against defaulters.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...