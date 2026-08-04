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Home / Chandigarh / Evening showers bring relief from heat, humidity

Evening showers bring relief from heat, humidity

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:10 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Monday evening rain brought much-needed relief from hot and humid conditions in the Tricity. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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After a hot and humid day, medium to heavy rain lashed parts of the Tricity on Monday evening, bringing the much-needed relief from the prolonged dry spell.

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The showers began around 7 pm and continued for nearly half an hour. The rain led to waterlogging and flooding at several locations across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, with roads, streets, markets, parking lots, rotaries and busy junctions submerged under rainwater. The evening downpour triggered traffic snarls during peak office hours.

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While the rain provided respite from the prevailing hot and humid conditions, the relief was short-lived as humidity levels remained high after the showers.

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Ironically, the rain came on a day when the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) yellow alert for heavy rain had largely failed during daytime. Except for brief scattered showers in isolated pockets, most parts of the Tricity remained dry till evening. The widespread rain occurred only after the IMD’s official 5.30 pm observation period, and therefore not reflected in the day’s rainfall data. Despite the evening showers, the monsoon continues to remain below normal. Chandigarh has recorded 379.2 mm of seasonal rainfall since June 1, which is 17.2 per cent below normal (till 5:30 pm on Monday).

The IMD has retained a yellow alert for Tuesday, forecasting fairly widespread rainfall at isolated places over the Tricity. The department has forecast fairly widespread rain on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by scattered showers from Friday to Sunday.

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Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 33°C and 34°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 25°C and 27°C over the next five days.

Before the evening rain, Chandigarh recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7°C, 0.5 degree lower than the previous day but still 1.5 degrees above normal. The minimum temperature settled at 26.2°C, 0.5 degree below normal. Relative humidity ranged between 64 per cent and 79 per cent.

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