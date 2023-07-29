Event marks NEP's 3rd anniv

Chandigarh, July 28
A media event was organised by Preeti Saxena, Deputy Commissioner, KVS Regional Office, Chandigarh, to commemorate the 3rd anniversary of the National Education Policy-2020, at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 31 here.
The objective was to disseminate initiatives, best practices and achievements of implementation of the NEP. Saxena elaborated on the NEP’s vision aimed at transforming India into a vibrant knowledge society and superpower and reiterated its salient aspects. She apprised media persons about the holistic implementation of the NEP in Kendriya Vidyalayas in realignment of admission age.
