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Home / Chandigarh / Evidence-based rehab key to better outcomes: PGI expert

Evidence-based rehab key to better outcomes: PGI expert

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:38 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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PGIMER Chandigarh. File photo
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Prof Vijay G Goni, Head, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PRM), PGIMER, has emphasised the importance of adopting innovative technologies and evidence-based approaches to improve rehabilitation outcomes and strengthen physiotherapy education. He was speaking during a workshop on musculoskeletal and sports physiotherapy.

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The PGIMER Physiotherapists Association organised the workshop, which was attended by physiotherapists, faculty members, researchers and students from various institutions, including PGI, APJ College Jalandhar, All Saints College of Physiotherapy, Chandigarh University, and Rayat Bahra University. Around 60 participants attended the workshop.

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The scientific programme focused on the theme ‘Innovative Tools in Strength Testing and Digital Rehabilitation’ and featured two specialised sessions led by experts from PGIMER.

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The first session was conducted by Dr Hassan Manzer, Senior Physiotherapist, PGIMER, who demonstrated the clinical application of the Incentive Isometric Muscle Trainer for objective assessment of muscle strength and rehabilitation monitoring. The session highlighted graded loading strategies, exercise prescription, pain-relieving interventions, and evidence-based rehabilitation approaches for musculoskeletal disorders.

The second session was delivered by Dr Sandeep Negi, Senior Physiotherapist, PGIMER.

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