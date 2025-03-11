EWS admissions: Partial reimbursement from UT, no child mapping data, says association

While the UT Education Department has issued guidelines for admitting students from Economical Weaker Sections (EWS) to private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the Independent Schools Association (ISA) has cited the lack of child mapping data and failure in reimbursement of entire amount in time.

Even as the UT Education Department website has data as latest as 2020 (from Clusters 1 to 20), the department has reportedly asked the schools to verify certificates and credentials of the applicants.

The ISA further claimed that the administration has only cleared partial dues for 2023-24, which is a violation of the RTE Act.

“The administration should follow the law. It’s the duty of the administration/government to carry out proper child mapping. However, the administration has passed on the responsibility to the schools,” said HS Mamik, president, ISA.

Mamik, who is Chairman, Vivek High School, Sector 38, had raised the issue with the department last month. “Also, if the administration is conducting a centralised admission procedure, it is responsible for cross-checking the data before allotting schools to the applicants,” he added.

The office of the District Education Officer (DEO) had approved dues amounting to Rs 66,95,148 to 19 schools for students beyond entry level and Rs 62,57,040 to 43 schools for students of entry level for the 2023-24 session.

However, the Independent Schools Association alleged that not all schools have been covered and only partial amount has been released.

As per the reimbursement approval, an amount of Rs 2,406 per student has been released against the approved amount of Rs 3,206.

The department has approved to release only 70 per cent of the amount, as per rates approved by the Finance Department for 2022-23 session. The schools were allegedly not kept in loop.

The matter regarding the administration reimbursing only for 10 per cent seats to certain schools even as the schools have to reserve 25 per cent seats for EWS students is still in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The next hearing is scheduled for March 25.

Mamik said, “The dues for private schools are being released after one year, even as students normally submit fee quarterly. The administration is not even releasing the entire amount. If the Finance Department has decided to cut down reimbursement to 70 per cent, the schools should have been kept in loop. We are ready to take in the students under RTE Act, but the law should be followed.”

“The department reimburses for the entry-level class only, but students continue getting promoted to the next class. The number of seats being filled is close to 800 and the reimbursed amount is around 10 per cent,” he added.