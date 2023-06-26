Ex-airman duped of Rs 7L

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 25

A person retired from the Indian Air Force was allegedly duped of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of providing a job to his son in the Railways. The suspect has been identified as Shiburam, a resident of Delhi.

In his complaint to the police, Jaichand of Ambala Cantonment stated that Shiburam claimed to be a railway employee and assured him of arranginig a job for his son, for which he sought Rs 7 lakh.

“Shiburam had claimed that he had links with senior officials in the Railways. In January 2019, I gave him Rs 7 lakh for the job of my son Lokesh. He, however, failed to arrange the job and even refused to return the money,” he added.

The complainant further stated that following the loss, he and his son got depressed. The health of his son started deteriorating and he died in August 2021.

A case has been registered at the Mahesh Nagar police station.