Ex-Army man attacks ASI, tears uniform, held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 27

The Kurali police arrested a former Army man for attacking an ASI and tearing his uniform late on Wednesday evening.

The suspect has been identified as Bhagwant Singh, a resident of Ghataur village.

In her complaint to the police, Bhagwant’s wife had stated that her husband had retired from the Army and used to beat her up. On receiving the complaint, ASI Jaspal Singh of the Kurali Sadar police station went to the couple’s house to bring about a reconciliation between them. While the cop was speaking to Bhagwant, he attacked the ASI in a fit of anger. During the scuffle, he also tore the cop’s uniform.

ASI Jaspal Singh was injured in the attack and he called his team to the spot. The police arrested Bhagwant Singh while the ASI was admitted to the Civil Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

A case was registered against Bhagwant Singh under Sections 353, 186, 506 and 509 of the IPC. He was produced in a court today, which remanded him in one-day police custody.

