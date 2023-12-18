Ex-Army officer, aide booked for duping veterans of Rs 8 crore

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

Two persons, including a retired Army officer, who later joined the UP police and was dismissed from service over a criminal case, have been booked by the police for duping 22 veterans of Rs 8 crore.

According to the police, Col Soninder Singh (retd), a resident of Sector 33, along with other retired Army officers, alleged that Amarjit Singh, proprietor of a firm, M/S Money Matter Financial Advisor, having its office in Mohali; and Laxmi Narayan Shukla, a native of UP, duped them of their money they gave to the suspects for investment in a private firm.

Sources said Amarjit retired as a Major from the Army and later joined the UP police as DSP. He was dismissed by the UP police following a criminal case. The matter was investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and a case registered at the Sector 49 police.

