Ex-cop, 5 police personnel booked

Chandigarh, June 17

Nearly six years after the UT Vigilance Department initiated a preliminary enquiry (PE) against six police personnel who were then posted at the Proclaimed Offender and Summon Staff Cell, an FIR has been registered against them, including one of the accused who has retired.

Among those booked are ASI Ashok Mallik, who was serving as the Munshi at the PO and Summon Cell during that time, ASI Puran, who has now retired, and four constables named Dalbir, Rahul, Sunil and Krishan.

The accused are being charged with forging signatures of their colleagues on warrants, which were meant to be delivered to individuals as per orders issued by the Consumer Redressal Forum and the District Court.

It is alleged that the accused manipulated the process to favour certain individuals against whom the court had issued warrants. The accused would allegedly counterfeit the signatures of their colleagues who were responsible for delivering these warrants.

The incident was brought to fore when an individual in the Consumer Court raised a claim that he did not receive the summon. In response, the court questioned the relevant cop whose signature appeared on the summon. The cop had then denied that it was not his signature, following which a probe was marked.

Sources reveal that the Vigilance Department sought verification of the signature on the warrant from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). The CFSL examination confirmed that the signatures did not match with those of the cop whose name was mentioned on the document.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act at the Vigilance police station.

Dept takes 6 years to prove matter

It took almost six years for the UT Vigilance Department to prove the matter and register an FIR, even though the CFSL report was received a few years ago, which further raises questions.