Ex-ED Deputy Director's discharge plea dismissed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

The Special Judge CBI Court, Jagjit Singh, has rejected pleas of Gurnam Singh, former Deputy Director, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Vinod Gupta for discharging them from a corruption case registered by the agency in 2020. Gurnam Singh remained on deputation with the ED at Chandigarh for around five years.

The CBI has alleged in the FIR that Gurnam Singh while serving as the Deputy Director, ED, Chandigarh, had taken Rs 2.50 lakh bribe from the family of one Disha Gupta in January 2017.

A case was registered against her by the Chandigarh Police on a complaint by a company Health Biotech for alleged misappropriation of funds. The ED also started proceedings under FEMA entrusting the case to Gurnam Singh. The ED officers directed the accused and her parents Vinod Gupta and Suman Gupta to appear before Gurnam Singh. The CBI alleged that when they met Gurnam Singh he demanded a bribe of Rs 2.50 lakh to settle the case. Vinod Gupta allegedly transferred the amount to the account of mother of Gurnam Singh in two installments.

Accused Vinod Kumar Gupta filed the application on the ground that he had been falsely been implicated in this case. He claimed that in fact, the he was an informer in the present case and had been made an accused.

PK Dogra, Senior Public Prosecutor, CBI, opposed the applications while arguing that a prima facie case was made out against the accused from the evidence and statements of witnesses. After hearing arguments, the court dismissed the applications of both the accused for discharge.