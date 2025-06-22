Ex-minister, Mohali MLA spar over enhancement charges for Sec 76-80

Former Punjab Health Minister and senior Congress leader Balbir Singh Sidhu strongly criticised Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, accusing him of betraying the land allottees of Sectors 76 to 80.

Sidhu alleged that instead of protecting the interests of the affected residents, the MLA is siding with the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and pressuring the public to pay an unjustified, illegal hike.

Addressing a press conference today, Sidhu condemned the MLA’s stance, saying, “Rather than standing with the victims, he is shamelessly defending GMADA—the very agency responsible for this injustice. Issuing notices in 2023 for a rate hike of ?3,164 per square meter on plots allotted in 2001 is completely unjustifiable and arbitrary.”

Sidhu rejected the argument made by the MLA that GMADA was forced to collect the additional amount due to enhanced compensation to landowners as per a High Court ruling.

“Why didn’t GMADA take timely action? Why was no such hike imposed earlier when allottees received NOCs, got their maps approved, or completed transfers? Why wake up after 22 years?” he questioned.

He also criticised the MLA’s claim that the previous governments stalled these notices, stating that the entire situation has resulted from the sheer negligence and inefficiency of GMADA officials, who must be held accountable—not the public.

He demanded that the unjust hike be rolled back immediately, saying, “The MLA should stop misleading people by falsely promoting a waiver of ?839 per square meter, especially when no official or written decision has been made. This is nothing but another attempt to fool the people.”

The Congress leader further alleged that the MLA was himself embroiled in serious controversies, including illegal possession of panchayat land in Papri village—a matter currently sub judice. He also claimed that fraud cases have been registered against the MLA’s company in both Gurgaon and Sohana police station.

Responding to Sidhu’s allegation, MLA Kulwant Singh said, “He has lost his political ground that is why he is making baseless allegations. Sidhu did not allow officials to send notices to the residents for years as a result the interest kept rising without the knowledge of residents.”

He further leveled counter-allegations, saying, “Sidhu is known for usurping panchayati land. He has encroached Balongi land under the garb of Gaushala. Similarly, he had transferred Dairi village land on toad head in his brother’s name.”