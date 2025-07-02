Ex-MLA Sidhu accuses Mohali official of graft

Senior Congress leader Balbir Singh Sidhu today sought investigation into the alleged financial irregularities and corruption by Mohali Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) Dhanwant Singh Randhawa.

Sidhu alleged that the BDPO sanctioned a payment of Rs 13. 32 lakh to Meticulous Enterprises for the renovation of the village pond in Bakarpur, however, no such work was ever executed.

“In Kurda village, Rs.1.72 lakh was withdrawn from the panchayat account for constructing a shed for solid waste disposal, but no shed exists today,” Sidhu said, adding the BDPO was also facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ex-minister also claimed that Baljinder Singh Garewal, District Development and Panchayat Officer of Mohali, had filed a complaint with the department Secretary, seeking action against him. “He is acting on behalf of local MLA Kulwant Singh, who is allegedly protecting him while he harasses opposition-affiliated panchayat members by trapping them in false cases,” Sidhu claimed.

Mohali BDPO Dhanwant Singh Randhawa said, “The court has granted me bail in the case registered by the Vigilance Bureau and I am presently giving services. I had given an adverse report against former Kurda Sarpanch Davinder Singh in February, after which he alleged bribery charges against me. The payments made in Bakarpur village case are not related to me.”