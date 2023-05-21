Ex-naib tehsildar denied bail

Mohali, May 20
A Special Enforcement Directorate court today rejected the bail application of former Naib Tehsildar Varinderpal Dhoot in a money laundering case.
Dhoot was taken into custody on April 21 in a case “involving revenue officials and others for misallocating shares of ‘shamlat’ (panchayat) land of Seonk village in the said district to the tune of more than 99 acres in the name of ineligible villagers and in some instances, even outsiders”.
