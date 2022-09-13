Ex-national boxer held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

Two suspected drug peddlers, including a dismissed Punjab Police constable who was once a national-level boxer, have been arrested by the Operations Cell of Chandigarh police with 275-gm heroin worth several lakhs.

The police had specific information about suspects visiting the city to deliver heroin. In an operation, a team led by Inspector Amanjot Singh, nabbed Amardeep Singh, alias Kaka, (35), a resident of Ferozepur, near Grain Market chowk in Sector 39 with 134-gm heroin.

The police said Amardeep was a national-level boxer who got recruited as a constable in Punjab Police in 2007. He was facing five cases, including an attempt to murder (2009), two of Excise Act (2018 and 2019), one of Arms Act and another of NDPS (2021). He was dismissed from service in December 2021. A case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Another suspect was nabbed at a checkpoint near Maloya. The police said Karanjit Singh (40), a resident of Tarn Taran, was arrested with 141-gm heroin. A case has been registered at the Maloya police station. The two were produced in court, which remanded them in two-day police custody.