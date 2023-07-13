Ex-office-bearer of CTTA accused of corruption

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 12

Some local paddlers, led by senior player Rachit Chopra, have accused a former office-bearer of the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association (CTTA) — Harish Kakkar — of corruption.

The players have also submitted a complaint to the Director of Sports (Chandigarh) and the national association in this regard. Recently, during the first State Ranking Championship, some of the players had alleged that the association had allowed a Delhi-based athlete to participate in the tournament, showing disregard for the norms. The local players had also staged a walk-out to express their displeasure. They today held a protest against the association and the erstwhile office-bearer, who the protesters alleged is still active in the association.

Kakkar took a swipe at Chopra, saying, “The one leading the protest was thrown out of the Punjab association. He just wanted to wrest the association.” Trashing the players’ allegations as ‘baseless’, the ex-office-bearer warned of action against them.