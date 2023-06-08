Ex-PGI Dean moves CAT for release of retirement benefits

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, June 7

The Chandigarh Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) has issued a notice to the PGI after a former Dean of the institute challenged its decision to withhold his retirement dues to the tune of over Rs 90 lakh.

In an application filed through counsel Karan Singla, Dr Rakesh Sehgal, former Dean (Academic), PGI, opposed a letter dated May 3 this year wherein the respondents (PGI) withheld his retirement dues, including pension, gratuity and commutation of pension to the tune of Rs 63,26,870, which were sanctioned on March 27. He alleged that the respondents had not paid a monthly pension of Rs 1,21,125 and also not sanctioned 10-month leave encashment, which is not part of retirement dues.

He said he had earlier sought continuation of his services up to the age of 70 on the pattern of AIIMS and other medical institutes. The tribunal stayed the retirement order dated March 28.

On April 19, the interim stay was vacated and the applicant was retired. He said neither any disciplinary proceedings nor any criminal or civil proceedings were instituted against him on or before the date of retirement. Therefore, the respondents sanctioned regular pension, gratuity and commutation of pension.

The applicant said though he was retired from services, his retirement benefits were not released.

He said there were clear rules and instructions specifying the conditions under CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, to withhold retirement benefits like gratuity and commutation of pension, and no other benefit could be withheld, including pension, leave encashment, GIS, GPF, etc. He alleged that the action of the PGI administration to withhold dues was illegal and arbitrary, and amounted to victimisation at the behest of vested interest, who opposed his approaching CAT for extension of retirement age.

The tribunal has issued a notice for June 28.