Ex-revenue official of Panchkula held: Enforcement Directorate

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 25

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it has arrested a former district revenue officer-cum-land acquisition collector of Panchkula under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to alleged financial fraud with the NHAI and the Haryana State Infrastructural and Industrial Cooperation (HSIIDC).

Identifying the official as Naresh Kumar Sheokhand, the ED, in a statement, said he was arrested yesterday and a special PMLA court remanded him in five-day custody of the agency after he was produced before it today.

The arrested official was non-cooperative and resorted to withholding of relevant information and was misleading the investigation, the ED alleged in the statement.

The investigation under provisions of the PMLA against the officer was based on a Haryana vigilance bureau as well as a CBI FIR that charged him with criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and criminal misconduct of public servant, the ED said.

“Sheokand, the then DRO-cum-LAC of Panchkula, ‘in connivance with’ other private persons fraudulently transferred NHAI and HSIIDC funds meant for land acquisition to ineligible persons causing about Rs 38-crore loss to the exchequer,” the ED charged and alleged that the amount, which was “proceeds of crime”, was further routed to different bank accounts, withdrawn in cash and invested in various properties.

#Enforcement Directorate #Panchkula