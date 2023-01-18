Ex-SDO, computer operator of MC convicted in graft case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 17

The CBI court here has held Navraj Singh Dhillon, former SDO, and Damar Bahadur, computer operator, of the Horticulture Department of the Municipal Corporation guilty in a corruption case registered against them in 2014. However, the court has acquitted accused Ashwini Kumar, a clerk, in the case.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 19.

The CBI registered the case under Section 120 of IPC and 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, on a complaint filed by Siya Ram, a labour contractor from Hisar. According to the prosecution, the accused had demanded Rs 5,000 as bribe from Siya Ram for clearing his pending bills pertaining to supply of gardeners at Sukhna Lake and other horticulture works of the department carried out on roads from Sector 1 to 5 and Sector 9 to 12. The trio was arrested red-handed at their office in Sector 23 and the bribe money was also allegedly recovered.

The prosecution said the accused demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant for clearing his pending bills of Rs 1.75 lakh as also for bills of Rs 90,000 already cleared.

Narender Singh, public prosecutor of the CBI, argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt.

Vishal Garg Narwana, counsel for Ashwini Kumar, argued the accused was falsely implicated by the CBI. After hearing the arguments the court acquitted Ashwini but convicted the other two accused.

