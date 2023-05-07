Ex-servicemen felicitated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The Keshav Smarak Committee felicitated ex-servicemen during a programme held at Tagore Theatre here today. The event was held to honour the contribution and sacrifices made by soldiers towards the nation.

The cultural programme showcased various performances by local artists, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the country. The programme aimed at bringing awareness about the importance of honouring and remembering the sacrifices made by soldiers in maintaining the country’s sovereignty.

Banwarilal Purohit, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, graced the event as the chief guest along with Kuldeep Chand Agnihotri, former Chancellor, Central University, Himachal Pradesh.

Purohit emphasised the importance of recognising the valour and courage of the soldiers and expressed his gratitude towards them for safeguarding the nation’s security.

The felicitation ceremony was conducted to recognise the contribution and sacrifices made by the ex-servicemen towards the country. The soldiers were honoured for their selfless service and dedication towards the nation.

The Amrit Mahotsav organising committee expressed gratitude towards the ex-servicemen and thanked them for their services. The programme aimed at inspiring and motivating the younger generation to take up the noble profession of serving the country.

A large number of people attended the cultural programme and the felicitation ceremony.