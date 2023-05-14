Ex-servicemen inducted as ITBP constables

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 13

Convocation and oath-taking ceremony of the 29th batch of ex-servicemen general duty recruits was held at Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near here today.

Presiding over the event, Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, ITBP, congratulated the new constables on being inducted into the force and exhorted them to strive for excellence in all fields and maintain high standards of professionalism

The recruits underwent 16 weeks of rigorous training that included drill, weapons, map reading, field craft and other service-related subjects. Constable Manjeet of 35th Battalion stood first in the training.