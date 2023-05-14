Ex-servicemen inducted as ITBP constables

Chandigarh, May 13
Convocation and oath-taking ceremony of the 29th batch of ex-servicemen general duty recruits was held at Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu near here today.
Presiding over the event, Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, ITBP, congratulated the new constables on being inducted into the force and exhorted them to strive for excellence in all fields and maintain high standards of professionalism
The recruits underwent 16 weeks of rigorous training that included drill, weapons, map reading, field craft and other service-related subjects. Constable Manjeet of 35th Battalion stood first in the training.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka
BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...
Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36
Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner
Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha
BJP sweeps UP's urban local body polls
SP nominee defeats saffron party candidate in Atiq Ahmed’s w...