Excellence award for 10 Chandigarh school teachers

Mohali, September 8

Ten educators from Chandigarh were honoured with the Teachers Excellence Award during a function organised by Manav Mangal Group of Schools, in association with Dr GC Mishra Memorial Education and Charitable Trust, to mark Teacher’s Day on the school premises here.

Prof Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Haryana, Mahendergarh, presented the awards to the teachers in the presence of Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Director, Higher Education, Punjab.

Those honoured were Amandeep Sahni, TGT (mathematics), Government Model High School, Sector 49, Dr Ajay Sharma, Principal, GGDSD College, Sector 32, Prof Anupama Sharma, Professor, Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology, Panjab University, Bhupinder Singh, DPE and sports incharge, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, Harjinder Jit Kaur, Manav Mangal High School, Sector 21, Krishan Kumar, JBT teacher, Government Model High School, RC-2, Maloya, Kuljit Kaur Sodhi, music lecturer, Institute for the Blind, Sector 26, Manjit Singh, TGT (social studies) and incharge, Government Middle School, Sector 26, Bapu Dham Colony, Ranjana Jain, Special Educator, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, and Seema Rani, Principal, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Dhanas.

