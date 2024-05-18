Excise Dept confiscates 792 IMFL bottles in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

An enforcement team of the Excise Department confiscated 792 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) valued Rs 19.80 lakh during an operation.

Excise and Taxation Commissioner Rupesh Kumar emphasised the department’s commitment to maintain strict surveillance and enforce compliance of the Excise Policy and the Excise Act of 1914. Consequent upon the upcoming Lok Sabha election in UT, telephone number 0172-2990301 has been made operational at help desk at Excise & Taxation Department to receive excise related complaints. The telephone number is available 24x7.

