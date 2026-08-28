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Home / Chandigarh / Excise Dept raids Mohali cafe for selling liquor without licence

Excise Dept raids Mohali cafe for selling liquor without licence

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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The raid was conducted at The Amigos Cafe & Lounge, SCO 45, TDI City, Sector 118, Mohali.
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Continuing its enforcement drive, the Excise Department recently conducted a raid at The Amigos Cafe & Lounge, SCO 45, TDI City, Sector 118, Mohali, after receiving confidential information regarding sale of liquor without a licence. The raid was carried out under the guidance of Khushdil Singh Sandhu, Deputy Commissioner (Excise), Patiala, and Ashok Chalotra, Assistant Commissioner (Excise), Ropar Range, and the direct supervision of Dewan Chand, Excise Officer, Mohali.

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A team led by Ashok Kumar, Excise Inspector, Kharar Circle, recovered three bottles of Royal Stag Whisky marked “for sale in Punjab only”. The liquor was allegedly being served at the cafe without a valid licence or permit.

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The accused has been identified as Rahul Choudhary, a resident of Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh.

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An FIR has been registered against the accused under Section 68-1-14 of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, at Balongi police station.

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