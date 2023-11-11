Excise officer suspended

Chandigarh, November 10
To control the illicit trade of liquor here, the Excise and Taxation Department has undertaken various steps like checking of bottling plants and retail liquor vends.
During checking of one of the bottling plants, it was found that one of the excise & taxation inspectors had not been performing his duties diligently. Excise & Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh placed the inspector under suspension with immediate effect.
The case has further been marked for a vigilance inquiry.
