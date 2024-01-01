Excise policy in works, Chandigarh mulls unveiling ahead of poll code

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, December 31

The UT Administration is considering to unveiling the Excise Policy 2024-25 in February due to the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. An official says the department is planning to roll out the policy in February before the Model Code of Conduct comes into force, which is likely in March.

The early announcement will help the authorities in smooth implementation of the policy and auction of liquor vends. This way even if the poll code is imposed, the process will continue as per the scheduled time and from the first day of the next financial year i.e. April 1.

The official says officers of Excise and Taxation Department are preparing the policy and discuss the same with UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit in January so that after his approval, the policy can be released in February. At the same time, if the election code of conduct is imposed before the policy is announced, the entire process will have to be stopped and be resumed only after the election results are declared, he adds.

This financial year, of 95 liquor vends, 18 remained unsold even after several rounds of auctions and reduction in the reserve price by nearly 50 per cent.

The first auction was held in March 2023, but not all vends were sold. For this, the Excise and Taxation Department held the last auction on October 31. But even after that, these 18 contracts could not be sold. Due to this, the department suffered a loss of nearly Rs 100 crore. Now, when the Administration called the liquor contractors for suggestions for making the policy, none of them took part in the meetings.

Contractors say if there is no change in the new policy in the next financial year, it will have a negative impact on the liquor business. Therefore, this time the administration should make some changes keeping in mind the excise policy of neighbouring states, they add.

