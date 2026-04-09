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Home / Chandigarh / Exhibition-cum-convention centre to come up in Mohali

Exhibition-cum-convention centre to come up in Mohali

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:17 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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(file photo)....Sanjeev Arora informed that Trident Group whose market cap 18k crore and turnover 10k crore is going to invest Rs. 2000/- Crore in Punjab. - dpr punjab MUG
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Punjab Cabinet Minister for Industries and Investment Promotion Sanjeev Arora on Wednesday announced the development of a state-of-the-art Multipurpose Exhibition and Convention Centre (ECC) in Mohali, near Plaksha University and the Infosys campus in Sector 83.

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Addressing media persons, Arora said the Convention Centre will be developed on approximately 14 acres in Mohali IT City under a Public-Private Partnership model, with Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd. as the developer. “The estimated project cost is around Rs 250 crore and the concession period for the project will be 15 years,” he said.

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The project involves the creation of a state-of-the-art Convention Centre designed to host large-scale national and international events, with world-class infrastructure and facilities. It will be completed in two phases, with Phase 1 targeted for completion by December 31 this year and Phase 2 by December 2027.

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